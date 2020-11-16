New Delhi: Janata Dal United president Nitish Kumar is all set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term at around 4:30 PM on Monday. Also Read - Nitish to Take Oath as Bihar CM Today | Date, Time, Venue And Other Details Here

On the other hand, Sushil Modi, who served as leader of the legislature group since 1990 and played a vital role in building BJP into a force in Bihar is expected to be shifted to Delhi for a post in the union cabinet.

"The BJP and the Sangh Parivar gave me so much in my political life of 40 years that no other person would have got. I will also discharge the responsibility that will be given in the future. No one can take away the post of a worker", Modi had tweeted, following which speculations are rife that the deputy chief minister of Bihar for 11 years might bow out of Bihar politics and join the Union cabinet.

His tweet and the announcement hinted at a major rejig in the Bihar unit of the BJP.

Modi is known to share an excellent rapport with the chief minister. He has been the deputy chief minister of Bihar since 2005, except a 20-month break when Nitish formed a government in alliance with the RJD in 2015.

Suspense over Deputy CMs Continues

Meanwhile, the suspense over the deputy CM is looming large. Reports have claimed that the Nitish, this time will have two deputies and BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi are likely to take the charge.

Asked if there will be two deputy chief ministers from BJP in Bihar, Tarkishore Prasad said, “The party is deliberating on it. We will follow the directions of the party. I can’t comment on it as of now.”