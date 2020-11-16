New Delhi: Janata Dal United president Nitish Kumar will be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday. The swearing-in ceremony is expected to begin at around 4:30 PM at Raj Bhavan. It will be followed by a meeting of the cabinet where a decision on convening the Assembly session is expected to be taken. Also Read - Nitish Kumar All Set to Be Sworn-in as Bihar CM; Sushil Modi Likely to Get a Post in Union Cabinet

However, the names of the Deputy CM have not been finalised yet. Reports have claimed that Nitish will have two deputies this time. BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi are likely to be sworn in as Deputy CMs along with Chief Minister-designate Nitish in the oath-taking ceremony. Also Read - Nitish to Take Oath as Bihar CM Today | Date, Time, Venue And Other Details Here

Besides, 16 to 17 ministers are also expected to be sworn-in. According to sources, there will be seven ministers each from the Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party, and one each from the Sahani’s VIP and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular. Also Read - Nitish to Take Oath as Bihar CM Today; All Eyes on Deputy CM Post as Names of Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi do Rounds

Stay tuned to India.com for the live coverage of the swearing-in ceremony: