Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has cancelled his aerial inspection of heat wave affected areas in Aurangabad, Nawada and Gaya. He will be visiting Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya, today, to meet the patients.

Yesterday, reeling under a severe heatwave, the death toll had climbed to 137. Of this, Aurangabad reported 60 deaths, Gaya 41, Nalanda 13, Nawada 12, Munger 5, Kaimoor and Vaishali 2 each and Aara and Samastipur 1 each.

The plight of Bihar has been continuing vis-à-vis deaths due to the severe heat wave and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s aerial inspection of heatwave affected areas in Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada canceled. He will visit the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College in Gaya to meet affected patients. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/giz0kT40Hb — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

In the view of prevailing heatwave conditions, the state government had decided to shut all schools, government and government-aided, in Bihar till June 22.

All government and government-aided schools in Bihar to remain closed till June 22 in view of prevailing heatwave conditions pic.twitter.com/tcb67vdkUa — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019

In Gaya, District Magistrate Abhishek Singh had enforced Section 144 (prohibiting unlawful assembly) in view of the scorching heat. He also banned all kind of governmental/non-governmental construction works, MGNREGA labour work, and any cultural programme or gathering in open spaces between 11 AM to 4 PM.

Nitish Kumar had announced a compensation of four lakh to the kin of victims. An alert has also been issued by the government in the wake of the rising death toll.