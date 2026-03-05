Nitish Kumar Live: JDU chief to file Rajya Sabha nomination today, Bihar likely to get new BJP CM

Home

According to the reports, BJP has asked Nitish to nominate a successor of his choice — names of Nishant, Shravan Kumar from JD(U), Samrat, Vijay Sinha, Nityanand Rai doing the rounds from BJP

Nitish Kumar and Samrat Choudhary. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a major development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to file a nomination for Rajya Sabha today. This move will leave Bihar to brace for a new chief minister. According to the reports, there would be a BJP chief minister in the state this time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Patna Wednesday amid these speculations. While there is no official confirmation of this, either from the BJP or the JD(U), reports added that Nitish Kumar had signed the form for his Rajya Sabha nomination. As per an Indian Express report quoting sources, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal, and Digha BJP MLA Sanjeev Chourasia are among probable chief ministerial candidates, while JD(U) might well have two deputy CMs in Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Nishant Kumar. It is important to note that Nitish had made a national record by taking oath as CM for a record 10th time last November. Talking about the latest developments, an NDA leader said: “There had been initial discussion of Nishant Kumar being sent to Rajya Sabha. However, Nishant reportedly showed his keenness towards starting his political innings from Bihar. While these discussions were on, BJP Central leadership reportedly advised Nitish Kumar to go to Rajya Sabha and nominate a successor of his choice. Nitish agreed to it, even though several party leaders did not approve the idea”.

