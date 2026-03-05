  • Home
Nitish Kumar Live: JDU chief to file Rajya Sabha nomination today, Bihar likely to get new BJP CM

According to the reports, BJP has asked Nitish to nominate a successor of his choice — names of Nishant, Shravan Kumar from JD(U), Samrat, Vijay Sinha, Nityanand Rai doing the rounds from BJP

Published date india.com Updated: March 5, 2026 9:07 AM IST
Nitish Kumar Samrat Choudhary
Nitish Kumar and Samrat Choudhary. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a major development, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to file a nomination for Rajya Sabha today. This move will leave Bihar to brace for a new chief minister. According to the reports, there would be a BJP chief minister in the state this time. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is likely to visit Patna Wednesday amid these speculations. While there is no official confirmation of this, either from the BJP or the JD(U), reports added that Nitish Kumar had signed the form for his Rajya Sabha nomination. As per an Indian Express report quoting sources, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal, and Digha BJP MLA Sanjeev Chourasia are among probable chief ministerial candidates, while JD(U) might well have two deputy CMs in Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Nishant Kumar. It is important to note that Nitish had made a national record by taking oath as CM for a record 10th time last November. Talking about the latest developments, an NDA leader said: “There had been initial discussion of Nishant Kumar being sent to Rajya Sabha. However, Nishant reportedly showed his keenness towards starting his political innings from Bihar. While these discussions were on, BJP Central leadership reportedly advised Nitish Kumar to go to Rajya Sabha and nominate a successor of his choice. Nitish agreed to it, even though several party leaders did not approve the idea”.

Nitish Kumar Live Updates:

Live Updates

  • Mar 5, 2026 9:07 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Live: “If Nitish goes to Delhi, this will convey a message that he was removed as Bihar CM. And, if BJP appoints its own CM, the message will only be confirmed,” a JD(U) member said to The Times of India.

  • Mar 5, 2026 8:54 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Live: Nitish has been at the helm since 2005 except for a brief period after the 2014 Lok Sabha polls when he passed the baton to Jitan Ram Manjhi after his party’s poor show.

  • Mar 5, 2026 8:51 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Live: Nityanand Rai, one of Shah’s deputies in the Union Home Ministry, is a seasoned organizational man, unlike Chaudhary, who went through various parties before joining the saffron camp.

  • Mar 5, 2026 8:49 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Live: Samrat is seen as an obvious front-runner for the chief minister post, following his rapid ascent in the Bharatiya Janata Party. Samrat comes from the Kushwaha caste, the second largest OBC community after the Yadavs.

  • Mar 5, 2026 8:42 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Live: It is important to note that Nitish will not be replaced immediately, as his Rajya Sabha tenure will kick in when he takes oath after April 9, the date of retirement of the outgoing members.

  • Mar 5, 2026 8:40 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Live: Four other NDA nominees, including BJP president Nitin Nabin and Union minister Ram Nath Thakur, and Rashtriya Lok Samata Party leader Upendra Kushwaha will also be filing their nominations.

  • Mar 5, 2026 8:38 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Live: According to the reports, Nitish will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna Thursday in the presence of key NDA members, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

  • Mar 5, 2026 8:24 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Live: If Nitish Kumar steps down as chief minister, it would mark the end of a political chapter spanning more than two decades.

  • Mar 5, 2026 8:20 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Live: A meeting between the Bihar CM, Janata Dal United (JDU) National Working President Sanjay Jha, and State minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary was also held at Kumar’s residence in Patna in this connection, according to news agencies.

  • Mar 5, 2026 8:19 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Live: The JD(U) president will file his nomination alongside BJP national president Nitin Nabin in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the news agency PTI said.

