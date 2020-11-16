New Delhi: A total of 13 ministers are expected to be sworn-in along with Chief Minister-designate Nitish Kumar in the oath-taking ceremony at 4:30 PM on Monday. Notably, the Janata Dal United chief will be taking oath as the Bihar CM for a record seventh time in a row. Also Read - Not an Effective Alternative Anymore: Kapil Sibal After Congress' Decimation in Bihar Assembly Elections

The BJP, which has clinched 31 more seats than the 43 pocketed by Kumar’s JD(U), is likely to have two deputy chief ministers on the lines of Uttar Pradesh. The names of four- time MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, who were chosen the leader and the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday, are doing the rounds for the post. Also Read - Nitish Kumar to Take Oath as Bihar CM For Record 4th Straight Term, BJP to Get 2 Deputy CMs | Live Updates

Speaking to reporters, Tarkishore Prasad had said, “There are indications that Renu ji (BJP leader Renu Devi) and I will take oath as Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar.” Also Read - All Eyes on Bihar Cabinet Formation: Sushil Modi Likely to Get a Post in Union Cabinet, Say Reports

The event at the Raj Bhawan in Patna, will be attended by the top BJP leaders including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda.

There have also been speculations that the BJP is likely to insist on having a greater share in the council of ministers and have one of its members as the Speaker, a post which has been with the Kumars party ever since he took over a decade and a half ago.

Here’s The Full list of Ministers Likely to be Sworn-in Today:

Nitish Kumar- CM (JDU)

Tarkishore Prasad- Dy CM (BJP)

Renu Devi -Deputy CM (BJP)

Nand Kishore Yadav- Speaker (BJP)

Vijendra Yadav- JDU

Vijay Choudhary- JDU

Ashok Choudhary- JDU

Mewalal Choudhary- JDU

Mangal Pandey- BJP

Rampreet Paswan- BJP

Santosh Manjhi- Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM)

Mukesh Mallah-Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP)