Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday berated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s Bhopal Lok Sabha candidate Pragya Singh Thakur’s for calling Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin Nathuram Godse a “deshbhakt (patriot)”. The CM said that such statements should not be tolerated.

“It is condemnable. What action the party takes is their internal matter. We should not tolerate such a statement,” Nitish Kumar said.

On May 16, Thakur, while speaking to the media, had said, “Nathuram Godse was a ‘deshbhakt’, is a ‘deshbhakt’ and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’. People calling him a terrorist should instead look within, such people will be given a befitting reply in these elections.” Her statement came in response to actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan’s statement that, “Independent India’s first terrorist was a Hindu”.

Thakur’s statement stoked a controversy with the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday taking cognisance of her statement and seeking a factual report from Chief Electoral Officer, Madhya Pradesh by Friday, May 17.

This is not the first time that Pragya Singh Thakur has sparked up controversy during the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2019. Earlier she had faced the Election Commission’s ire over her remark on Babri Masjid demolition and her comment on 26/11 Mumbai attack martyr Hemant Karkare.