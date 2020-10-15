New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday listed out reasons why he parted ways with the JD(U) and trashed Nitish Kumar government for allegedly harming the Dalit community by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Election 2020: BJP Releases ‘Bihar Main Ee Ba’ Song to Counter Opposition Charges

"It must be kept in mind that the LJP has never been a fan of Nitish Kumar's style of politics. He has harmed the Dalits by creating a sub-group of Mahadalits for his own political gains," he said.

Paswan, whose father Ram Vilas Paswan was a hero in the eyes of the Dalit community, said his party had fought the Lok Sabha polls last year in alliance with the JD(U) because of the "compulsions" brought on by the return to the NDA of Kumar. He accused the ruling party of working against LJP candidates in the general elections in violation of the coalition dharma.

The 37-year-old, who recently lost his father, also alleged that Kumar had behaved “haughtily” when the late Union minister had called on him last year with the request to accompany him for filing nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha.

“Nitish Kumar remarked mockingly that my father could not have got elected to the Rajya Sabha without the JD (U)s support since we had only two MLAs. He should remember that my father was promised a Rajya Sabha berth by the then BJP chief Amit Shah himself,” Chirag Paswan said.

“And I felt so belittled when Nitish behaved in a haughty manner when my father called on him with the request that he accompany us for filing of nomination papers. He came only after the mahurat (auspicious timing) decided for the occasion had passed. No son could have taken such a treatment lying down,” he added.

The Paswan Junior also rubbished the chief minister’s Saat Nishchay (seven resolves) for public welfare, saying while the rest of the country was making so much progress, he was still talking about piped water and construction of concrete roads and alleys.

Paswan’s comments come days ahead of the upcoming 243-seat Bihar Assembly Elections set to take place in three phases between October 28 till November 7.

The LJP chief had, last month, announced that his party will contest against the Nitish Kumar government due to “ideological differences”, while clarifying that it was still a “strong” partner of the saffron party.

Elections for the first phase will take place on October 28 on 71 Assembly constituencies, elections for second phase on 94 seats will take place on November 3, and the third phase poll on 78 Assembly seats will be on November 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.