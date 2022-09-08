New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said she will fight 2024 Lok Sabha Election along with Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren to take on the NDA. Mamata Banerjee said all Opposition parties will join hands to defeat BJP and its “arrogance”.Also Read - Not Everyone In RSS Bad: Mamata Banerjee; Here's What She Had Said in 2003

“I, Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren and many others will come together in 2024. All opposition parties will join hands to defeat the BJP. All of us will be on one side and the BJP on the other. The BJP’s arrogance of 300 seats will be its nemesis. There will be ‘Khela Hobe’ in 2024,” Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying in a report by The Indian Express.

Mamata Banerjee said, “Politics is not an easy thing to do, I remember working hard and fighting for winning the elections. People who were not present there will not understand how difficult it was. Today there are certain media, who are just waiting to disgrace TMC, every election they come up with something.”

Taking a swipe at the Narendra Modi-led government in Centre, Mamata Banerjee said, “ED and CBI are their pets, every morning they get up and go raid a different house of a TMC leader”.

Mamata Banerjee also claimed that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina during her visit to India wanted to meet the CM of Bengal but wasn’t allowed. “This is the first time I saw that the PM of Bangladesh came and wanted to meet me but was not allowed. I don’t know why they are so angry, they didn’t let me go to Chicago”, CM added. She urged everyone to remain strong as the BJP government and the agencies in the court of law will ultimately not find anything.