Home

News

Masterstroke by Nitish Kumar or a big mistake? Where does the JD(U) chief benefit more? From salary and perks, heres all you need to know

Masterstroke by Nitish Kumar or a big mistake? Where does the JD(U) chief benefit more? From salary and perks, here’s all you need to know

The Chief Minister is provided several government-funded facilities and security arrangements. Also gets a large and secure government bungalow at 1, Anne Marg, Patna.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar, the incumbent Chief Minister of Bihar, filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha today, paving the way for a new face to take charge of the state. Nitish Kumar held the CM’s post for nearly 20 years in the state. This move has raised an interesting question: was Nitish Kumar receiving a higher salary and benefits as the Chief Minister, or will he get more as a Rajya Sabha MP?

What is the salary of the Chief Minister of Bihar?

As per the latest data, the salary of the Bihar Chief Minister is approximately Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh per month.

is approximately Rs 2.15 lakh to Rs 2.50 lakh per month. Basic salary: Around rs 1 lakh (which increases with various allowances)

Constituency allowance: About Rs 50,000–Rs 55,000

Hospitality allowance: Around Rs 30,000–Rs 35,000

Daily allowance: Additional payment during official government duties

It is important to note that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is also entitled to a pension of over Rs 2 lakh per month due to his long political career as a former MP and MLA. This serves as an additional financial benefit alongside his current salary.

Here are the facilities that the Bihar Chief Minister receives:

The Chief Minister is provided several government-funded facilities and security arrangements.

Official residence: A large and secure government bungalow at 1, Anne Marg, Patna

Z+ category security with personnel deployed for protection.

Bulletproof government vehicles, drivers, and escort cars (fuel and maintenance paid by the government).

Helicopters or chartered aircraft for official travel within and outside the state.

Similar to those given to legislators for rail and air travel (up to about ₹4 lakh annually).

Completely free medical treatment in India or abroad for the Chief Minister and family.

A full team including a private secretary, OSD, cooks, gardeners, and other support staff for household and official work.

Salary and Facilities of the Chief Minister vs Rajya Sabha MP

Basic Salary: Around ₹1 lakh (approx.) Basic Salary: Around ₹1.24 lakh (approx.) Constituency Allowance: About ₹50,000–₹55,000 Constituency Allowance: Around ₹87,000 Hospitality Allowance: Around ₹30,000–₹35,000 Office Expense Allowance: Around ₹75,000 Daily Allowance: Additional allowance provided during official government duties Total Monthly Amount: Around ₹2.86 lakh Apart from the salary, the Chief Minister receives various government-provided comforts, facilities, and security arrangements. Apart from the salary, MPs receive several VIP facilities and concessions.

What is the Salary of a Rajya Sabha MP in India?

It is important to note that the salary and allowances of Rajya Sabha MPs in India are determined under the Members of Parliament Salary, Allowances and Pension Act, 1954. Now the current salary and benefits for MPs have been increased, based on amendments made in 2023 and 2025.

Basic Salary of a Rajya Sabha MP: ₹1.24 lakh (revised in 2025)

Constituency Allowance: Rs 87,000

Office Expense Allowance: Rs 75,000

Total Monthly Amount: Around Rs 2.86 lakh

What Facilities Do Rajya Sabha MPs Receive?

Free bungalow, flat, or hostel accommodation in Lutyens’ Delhi or other upscale areas.

Government covers furniture, sofa covers, and even curtain cleaning expenses for the residence.

Up to 50,000 units of electricity per year free.

4,000 kilolitres of water annually free.

MPs and their spouses can travel unlimited across India in First Class AC on Indian Railways free of cost.

MPs receive 34 free domestic flights per year in Business Class, and family members can travel with them.

Free treatment for MPs and their families at top hospitals under the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS).

Up to 1,50,000 free telephone calls per year and free high-speed internet services.

Pension for Former MPs

Minimum Pension: Former MPs receive at least ₹31,000 per month as pension after completing their term,

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Additional Pension: If an MP serves for more than 5 years, they receive an additional ₹2,500 per month for each extra year of service.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.