Home

News

Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha or Giriraj Singh: Who could be Bihars next CM after Nitish Kumar?

Samrat Choudhary, Vijay Kumar Sinha or Giriraj Singh: Who could be Bihar’s next CM after Nitish Kumar?

Speculations are rife that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the largest party in the coalition, could appoint its own chief minister in the state.

Bihar next CM faces

BJP Bihar CM update: In a significant political development from the state of Bihar, speculation over the future of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has sparked fresh debate amid the ongoing Rajya Sabha election buzz. With discussions around Nitish Kumar’s possible move to the Rajya Sabha this year, the political attention has shifted to who could become the next CM of Bihar in case of his resignation. With the speculated resignation of Nitish Kumar as the CM of Bihar, if a leadership change takes place, Bharatiya Janata Party, the largest party in the ruling alliance of Bihar may get a CM face for the first time. Within the BJP, a few prominent names like Samrat Choudhary, Nityanand Rai, Vijay Kumar Sinha or Giriraj Singh are being widely discussed as potential contenders for the Chief Minister’s post. Here are all the details you need to know about the recent development in Bihar politics about the next leadership role.

Who will be the next Bihar CM?

Among them is Samrat Choudhary, the Bihar BJP president and a key organisational face in the state. Active in state politics for the last few yew years, Samrat is now the Deputy CM of Bihar, playing an important role within the party structure.

Another strong contender name is Vijay Kumar Sinha, a senior leader and former Speaker of the Bihar Assembly. Known for his legislative experience, Vijay Kumar Sinha is also the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

Readers can note that both the Bihar BJP leaders have significant presence in state politics and are seen as influential figures within the party.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Nityanand Rai, the current Minister of State for Home Affairs in the Government of India can also become the next Bihar CM.

One more name which may be considered for the post of Bihar CM is that of Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Giriraj Singh, one of the fire-brand leaders of BJP is seen as a possible contender for the top state post. As a senior BJP leader from Bihar, he has strong visibility and a firm political base.

It should ne noted that while no official decision has been announced, these three leaders remain central to the conversation about who could become Bihar’s next Chief Minister if a transition takes place.

What is the Bihar Rajya Sabha seat status?

Altogether five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar are going to polls in the biennial elections and the BJP, which is the single-largest party in the state assembly with 89 MLAs, is contesting two of these, a report by PTI said.

Notably, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently agreed to launch his only son Nishant in politics, triggering speculation of a Rajya Sabha berth for the son.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.