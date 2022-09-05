New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday ruled out speculations of his prime ministerial ambition as he met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. Speaking to media, Nitish Kumar said he has “no intention” of pitching him as the prime ministerial candidate for 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.Also Read - BJP Would Be Reduced To 50 Seats In 2024 Lok Sabha Polls If . . .: Nitish Kumar Tells How

“There is a concerted effort to weaken regional parties. My effort is to unite the Opposition ahead of the General Elections. I have no intention of pitching myself as a prime ministerial candidate,” Nitish Kumar said, according to a report by NDTV.

No aspiration to become PM: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar said, “If the opposition will get united, then a good atmosphere will be created. I have no desire and no aspiration (to become prime minister).”

Recently, there have been a buzz that Nitish Kumar was eyeing to be Opposition’s PM candidate. Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will once again be NDA’s candidate in the 2024 General Election.

Nitish Kumar, who reached the national capital on September 5 to confer with Opposition leaders on taking on the BJP together, had a nearly one-hour-long meeting with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Nitish Kumar reached Gandhi’s residence at 6.10 pm and only left at 7.08 pm, news agency IANS reported.

Prior to reaching New Delhi, Nitish Kumar called on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav at the official residence of his wife and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna. She was also present in their meeting, along with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

During his two-day Delhi visit, Nitish Kumar plans to meet various opposition leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. He is also scheduled to call on the President and the Vice President.