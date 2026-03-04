  • Home
  • News
  • Nitish Kumar no longer the CM of Bihar? New BJP CM to replace JDU leader as Nishant Kumar may get...

Nitish Kumar no longer the CM of Bihar? New BJP CM to replace JDU leader as Nishant Kumar may get…

Patna: Nitish Kumar no longer the CM of Bihar? New BJP CM to replace JDU leader as Nishant Kumar may get deputy CM post.

Published date india.com Published: March 4, 2026 4:16 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
'Final outcome is...': Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar reacts to NDA's landslide win, says his father's vision...
Nishant Kumar and Nitish Kumar- File image

Patna: Nitish Kumar no longer the CM of Bihar? New BJP CM to replace JDU leader as Nishant Kumar may get deputy CM post.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.