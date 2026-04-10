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Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Oath LIVE: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP today

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Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Oath LIVE: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP today

Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha today.

Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha member today

Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar will take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha today. He is scheduled to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP at 12:15 pm on Friday. Both Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary arrived in the national capital on Thursday. They are expected to attend the oath-taking event. It is to be noted that Nitish Kumar resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council(MLC) on March 30. Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar arrived in New Delhi and later confirmed that he would soon resign as Chief Minister.​Speaking to reporters on the reason behind his move, he had said, “I have accomplished a lot of work in Bihar. Now I felt that I should remain here, and that is what I am doing,” as reported by news agency IANS.

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Following his swearing-in as a Rajya Sabha member, Nitish Kumar is likely to participate in a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to chart the roadmap for the formation of the next government in Bihar.​ Nitish Kumar’s latest remarks have now made it clear that the transition is imminent.​ Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony.

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