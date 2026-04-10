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Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Oath LIVE: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP today

Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is all set to take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha today.

Published date india.com Published: April 10, 2026 9:41 AM IST
email india.com By Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Sumaila Zaman email india.com twitter india.com
Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Oath LIVE: Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP today
Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha member today

Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony LIVE Updates: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar will take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha today. He is scheduled to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP at 12:15 pm on Friday. Both Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Kumar Sinha and Samrat Choudhary arrived in the national capital on Thursday. They are expected to attend the oath-taking event. It is to be noted that Nitish Kumar resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council(MLC) on March 30. Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005.

On Thursday, Nitish Kumar arrived in New Delhi and later confirmed that he would soon resign as Chief Minister.​Speaking to reporters on the reason behind his move, he had said, “I have accomplished a lot of work in Bihar. Now I felt that I should remain here, and that is what I am doing,” as reported by news agency IANS.

Read More: How educated is Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar? Went to BIT Mesra to pursue…

Following his swearing-in as a Rajya Sabha member, Nitish Kumar is likely to participate in a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to chart the roadmap for the formation of the next government in Bihar.​ Nitish Kumar’s latest remarks have now made it clear that the transition is imminent.​ Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for all the latest updates on  Nitish Kumar Oath Ceremony.

Live Updates

  • Apr 10, 2026 10:41 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Oath LIVE: Nitish Kumar is Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister. Beginning his political journey as an MLA in 1985 and later serving as a Union Minister under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, Nitish Kumar first became Bihar Chief Minister in 2005. He is among the most experienced and senior political leaders in the country.

  • Apr 10, 2026 10:24 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Oath LIVE: “Chief Minister would be the one who would be elected as the Leader of NDA legislative party,” says Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary

    On Nitish Kumar to take oath as Rajya Sabha MP today, Bihar Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary says, “He has been elected to the Rajya Sabha. So, in the next step, he will take the oath in the House…After he takes the oath here, we will return to Patna. There, he will resign (as Bihar CM) after 2-4 days of discussions and deliberations.”

    He also says, “Chief Minister would be the one who would be elected as the Leader of NDA legislative party. It is a matter of just a few days, please wait…”

  • Apr 10, 2026 9:58 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Oath LIVE: On Nitish Kumar to take the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP today, Bihar Minister Ram Kirpal Yadav says, “Nitish Kumar is being elected as a Rajya Sabha member. According to the process, taking the oath within the stipulated time limit is mandatory. He will take the oath today…”

    On the Women’s Reservation Bill, he says, “… There was an announcement to provide a reservation for women, and our government is implementing it.”

  • Apr 10, 2026 9:58 AM IST
  • Apr 10, 2026 9:45 AM IST

    Nitish Kumar Rajya Sabha Oath LIVE: Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) Chief Nitish Kumar will take oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Following his swearing-in as a Rajya Sabha member, Nitish Kumar is likely to participate in a crucial meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi to chart the roadmap for the formation of the next government in Bihar.​

  • Apr 10, 2026 9:44 AM IST

About the Author

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman

Sumaila Zaman is a Senior Sub Editor at India.com, where she covers key developments and trending events across education, world affairs, business, and current news. At India.com, she specializes in b ... Read More

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