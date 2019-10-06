New Delhi: At a time when the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar is drawing flak for its inept handling of the flood situation in Bihar from inside the alliance, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was re-elected as the party president unopposed for the next three years. According to reports, except for the Bihar CM, no other leader had filed the nomination.

Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi heaped praises on the CM as his party colleague Giriraj Singh had slammed the government.

राज्य सरकार जल-जमाव की परेशानियों से उबरने में लोगों की हर संभव सहायता कर रही है। इन विषम परिस्थितियों में भी लाखों श्रद्धालु मां दुर्गा की पूजा कर संकटों से पार पाने की प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं। देवी से आपदामुक्ति, रोगमुक्ति और सुख-शांति की प्रार्थना के साथ बिहारवासियों को….. pic.twitter.com/HqLmLzTxq7 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 6, 2019

एनडीए के सहयोगी दल जनता दल- यू का राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष चुने जाने पर मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। उन्होंने बिहार में न्याय के साथ विकास की राजनीति को नई ऊंचाई दी और आपदा की चुनौतियों को भी जनता की सेवा के अवसर में बदलने का हुनर साबित किया। नीतीश जी के…… pic.twitter.com/pG9z1UsPN0 — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) October 6, 2019

Sushil Kumar Modi said the state government is “doing all it can to help the people affected”. Mr Kumar, he said in a tweet, has “turned challenges of disaster into opportunities to serve the people.

His tweet in Hindi read: “Congratulations to Nitish Kumar for being elected national president of NDA ally Janata Dal-United. He has given new heights to justice with development in Bihar and turned challenges of disaster into opportunities to serve the people. Nitish-ji being elected to the top spot of the party will strengthen the NDA”.