Home

News

Nitish Kumar may equal Lalu Yadavs THIS record today, but will lag behind Ram Vilas Paswan | Details

Nitish Kumar may equal Lalu Yadav’s THIS record today, but will lag behind Ram Vilas Paswan | Details

With his swearing-in as a Rajya Sabha MP, Nitish Kumar will add a significant achievement to his name, joining the elite club of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Nitish Kumar may equal Lalu Yadav's THIS record today, but will lag behind Ram Vilas Paswan | Details

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be sworn in as a Rajya Sabha member on Friday. He arrived in Delhi from Patna on Thursday to take the oath. By taking the oath as a Rajya Sabha MP, Nitish Kumar will equal the record held by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav. However, Nitish Kumar will not be able to break the record of Lok Janshakti Party founder, late former Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, of working with six Prime Ministers.

Lalu Yadav holds the record of being a member of all four houses.

Former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav holds the record for being elected to all four houses. He has been a member of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Bihar Legislative Council, Lok Sabha, and Rajya Sabha. He also holds the record for youngest MP in 1977. Nitish Kumar may not have achieved the record for youngest MP, but he has already registered his name as a member of all four houses, along with Lalu Yadav. Nitish Kumar had long desired to become a member of all four houses, a desire he himself had shared.

Notably, apart from Lalu Yadav, late BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi also holds the record of being a member of all four houses in Bihar.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Ram Vilas Paswan holds the record of working with six Prime Ministers

Now let’s talk about Ram Vilas Paswan. Ram Vilas Paswan holds the record of working with six Prime Ministers. Nitish Kumar will be sworn into the Rajya Sabha today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi may have designated a significant responsibility for him. If that happens, Nitish Kumar will join the list of those who have worked with three Prime Ministers. While a Lok Sabha MP, Nitish Kumar served as a Union Minister in the governments of Vishwanath Pratap Singh (VP Singh) and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Ram Vilas Paswan, known as the “weather scientist” in politics, served as a minister in the cabinets of six Prime Ministers. It was believed that Ram Vilas Paswan could predict the likely victory by sensing the election atmosphere. He would always be seen supporting the coalition he supported. Ram Vilas Paswan served in the governments of Vishwanath Pratap Singh (VP Singh), HD Deve Gowda, Inder Kumar Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Manmohan Singh, and Narendra Modi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.