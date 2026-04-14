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Nitish Kumar resigns: Samart Choudhary to be new CM of Bihar | LIVE Updates

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Nitish Kumar resigns: Samart Choudhary to be new CM of Bihar | LIVE Updates

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary has been chosen as the new CM of Bihar. Here are all the details you need to know about what's happening in Bihar.

Nitish Kumar’s resignation: In a significant political update, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday recommended dissolution of his cabinet before meeting Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to submit his resignation from the CM post, state minister Ram Kripal Yadav said. Kumar, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, informed his cabinet colleagues about his decision to dissolve the council of ministers, a constitutional requirement before tendering his resignation as the CM to the governor, Yadav told reporters here after a cabinet meeting.

Kumar is expected to meet the governor to submit his resignation as the CM around 3 pm on Tuesday to make way for the first-ever BJP-led government in Bihar, a saffron party leader said. The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-strong assembly, with 89 MLAs, will elect its legislature party leader at its office here around 3 PM.

All LIVE Updates on the Nitish Kumar’s resignation and the new CM of Bihar will be updated here at India.com.

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