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Nitish Kumar resigns: Samart Choudhary to be new CM of Bihar | LIVE Updates

BJP leader Samrat Choudhary has been chosen as the new CM of Bihar. Here are all the details you need to know about what's happening in Bihar.

Published date india.com Updated: April 14, 2026 4:47 PM IST
email india.com By Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com | Edited by Abhijeet Sen email india.com twitter india.com
Nitish Kumar resigns: Samart Choudhary to be new CM of Bihar | LIVE Updates

Nitish Kumar’s resignation: In a significant political update, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday recommended dissolution of his cabinet before meeting Governor Syed Ata Hasnain to submit his resignation from the CM post, state minister Ram Kripal Yadav said. Kumar, the state’s longest-serving chief minister, informed his cabinet colleagues about his decision to dissolve the council of ministers, a constitutional requirement before tendering his resignation as the CM to the governor, Yadav told reporters here after a cabinet meeting.

Kumar is expected to meet the governor to submit his resignation as the CM around 3 pm on Tuesday to make way for the first-ever BJP-led government in Bihar, a saffron party leader said. The BJP, which is the single largest party in the 243-strong assembly, with 89 MLAs, will elect its legislature party leader at its office here around 3 PM.

All LIVE Updates on the Nitish Kumar’s resignation and the new CM of Bihar will be updated here at India.com.

Live Updates

  • Apr 14, 2026 4:47 PM IST

  • Apr 14, 2026 4:35 PM IST

    New Bihar CM: Samart Choudhary will take the oath as the new CM of Bihar on Wednesday at 11 AM.

  • Apr 14, 2026 4:00 PM IST

    Nitish Kumar resigns as Bihar CM: As per media reports, current Bihar deputy CM Samrat Choudhary is expected to become the new CM of Bihar.

  • Apr 14, 2026 3:43 PM IST

  • Apr 14, 2026 3:37 PM IST

    The new CM of Bihar is expected to be from the Bharatiya Janata Party.

  • Apr 14, 2026 3:37 PM IST

    The announcement around the new CM of Bihar will be done soon.

  • Apr 14, 2026 3:36 PM IST

    Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has resigned from his position as the top leader of the state.

About the Author

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen

Abhijeet Sen is a digital journalist who focuses on bringing complex political, economic and global developments in easy and meaningful reports in order to help the digital readers across India and gl ... Read More

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