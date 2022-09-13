JD(U) Panchayat Members Join BJP: JD (U) chief and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar suffered a big blow as the Daman and Diu unit of his party merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday. The development comes close on the heels of Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. “15 out of 17 district panchayat members of JDU of Daman and Diu and the entire unit of state JDU joined the BJP today against Nitish Kumar’s decision to leave the BJP which had given impetus to development in Bihar and to choose the ‘Bahubali’, corrupt and a dynastic party,” BJP said in a tweet on Monday.Also Read - Rajasthan Woman Shot In Delhi; Out Of Danger, Say Police

A bulk of JDU MLAs in Arunachal Pradesh joined the BJP a few days ago while very recently 5 out of 7 MLAs from Manipur embraced the saffron party. Five Janata Dal (United) MLAs merged with the ruling party BJP last week in the presence of BJP party president JP Nadda.

According to a statement from Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Kh. Joykishan Singh, Ngursanglur Sanate, Md Achab Uddin, Thangjam Arunkumar and LM Khaute merged with the ruling party BJP.

“The Speaker of the Manipur Legislative Assembly is pleased to accept the merger of five JD(U) MLAs with the BJP under the tenth schedule of the Constitution,” the Legislative Assembly Secretariat had then said.

This comes at a time when Nitish Kumar met a few leaders in Patna and Delhi to garner support against the BJP government at the Centre. Those aware of the development say that the BJP has decided to hit back at the JDU after what transpired in Bihar recently where Nitish Kumar had broken away from the BJP and formed a government with the RJD and other parties earlier this month.

(With agency inputs)