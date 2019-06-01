Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has decided to expand the Bihar Cabinet by including four ministers in it.

Nitish Kumar met Governor Lalji Tandon earlier on Saturday and a decision was made that the Cabinet will be expanded on Sunday when four new ministers will take the oath of office.

Multiple cabinet seats have gone vacant after the recent Lok Sabha polls since Lalan Singh, Pashupati Paras, and Dinesh Chandra Yadav are now the members of the Lower House of the Parliament.

List of probable new faces includes Neeraj Kumar, Ranju Geeta, Ashok Chaudhary, and Lalan Paswan.

The Janata Dal (United), on Thursday, decided not to be a part of the Narendra Modi’s new cabinet, stating that it would not accept the only one ministerial berth which will be nothing more than symbolic representation.

“They (Bharatiya Janata Party) wanted only one person from JD(U) in the Cabinet, so it would have been just symbolic participation. We informed them that we do not need the Cabinet berth,” Kumar had said.

The JD(U) chief, who later attended PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony, said, “It is not a big issue. We are fully in the NDA and not upset at all. We are working together and there is no confusion.”

In the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, JD(U) won 16 seats in Bihar, while BJP bagged 17.

Despite being a part of the NDA, the party was also not part of the last central government.

The BJP, however, is sharing power in the Bihar government with its leader Sushil Kumar Modi as the Deputy Chief Minister.

(With ANI inputs)