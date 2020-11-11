Bihar Assembly Election Result 2020: With the counting of votes giving a clear picture of the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) lead in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday evening chaired a high-level meeting at his residence to stake claim for government formation in the northern state. Also Read - Bihar Assembly Polls Results: RJD and Congress Delegation Approach EC Alleging Election Fraud

Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Modi, Bhupendra Yadav, Bihar Minister Mangal Pandey were present at the meeting among others. The Chief Minister will probably discuss the next move for government formation with the JD(U)-BJP alliance as lead with a clear margin.

"I wholeheartedly congratulate and thank the people of Bihar for today's mandate," BJP President JP Nadda tweeted at near midnight.

So far, the NDA has won only 90 seats, including BJP’s 51, JDU’s 32, four seats to VIP and three to HAM. Meanwhile, the opposing Mahagathbandhan has won 86 seats, including 60 for RJD, Congress 14 and the Left winning 12.

The NDA has maintained an edge in the polls this time even as the votes so far show Tejashwi Yadav’s RJD emerging as the single-largest party. However, with nearly half of the votes still remaining to be counted, the game is still tight between incumbent Kumar and emerging Yadav.

All eyes are set on the Election Commission now as it prepares for a press briefing at 1 AM.