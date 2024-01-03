Home

Nitish Kumar To Takeover As Convener Of INDIA Bloc? Here’s What Reports Say

Nitish Kumar took over the reins of the JD (U) after he was unanimously re-elected as president of the party following the resignation of former party chief Lalan Singh.

JDU national President and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Lalan Singh being welcomed by supporters upon arrive at Jaiprakash Narayan Airport, in Patna on Saturday, Dec 30, 2023. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar is pipped to take over as the convener of the INDIA bloc alliance. Reports citing sources within the Opposition bloc said the alliance will appoint the Bihar chief minister as convener during a virtual meeting scheduled this week.

The proposal was reportedly discussed with Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday.

Last week, Kumar took over the reins of the JD (U) after he was unanimously re-elected as president of the party following the resignation of former party chief Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh.

Nitish was elected as the new president of the JD (U) at the party’s national executive meeting in Delhi/

This is not the first time Nitish Kumar has taken over as president of the party. In 2016, he became party president after replacing Sharad Yadav. In 2013, he broke ranks with the NDA after a 17-year alliance following the announcement of Narendra Modi as BJP’s prime ministerial candidate.

Following Nitish’s return as the JD(U) supremo last week, the Congress leadership reportedly reached out to him and committed to backing him as the convener of the Opposition INDIA bloc. The grand-old party also urged other alliance leaders back Nitish and recognise his key role in banding together a united front of opposition parties to fight the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish Kumar’s appointment as the convener of the INDIA bloc is aimed to lend credibility to alliance’s demand of conducting a nationwide caste census as the Bihar chief minister was the one who set the ball rolling in that direction by conducting the same in his home state, Business Standard reported, citing sources in the opposition alliance.

The Nitish Kumar-led government conducted a caste survey in Bihar last year publicly declared the findings. Congress has promised to hold a countrywide caste census if voted to power in next year General elections.

