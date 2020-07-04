New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his secretaries reportedly underwent COVID-19 test after they attended an event where a BJP leader who was found infected with the deadly virus was also present. Earlier in the day, Bihar Legislative Council’s chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh, his wife and their son had tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus. Also Read - Pune Containment Zones List Today: 50 New Areas Declared COVID-19 Hotspots, Total Count Now 109 | Ward-Wise List Here

Earlier on July 1, nine newly-elected members of the state legislative council in Bihar were administered the oath of office by Singh. The swearing-in took place in the presence of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, both of whom are members of the Upper House. Also Read - Tamil Nadu Govt Reimposes Lockdown in Madurai, Neighbouring Areas Till July 12 | Details Here

Apart from CM and Deputy CM, other leaders who had attended the event include– Bihar assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary; Ministers Shravan Kumar, Mangal Pandey and Vinod Narayan Jha, BJP whip in Bihar Legislative Council Reena Yadav and MLAs Abdul Bari Siddiqui and Bhola Yadav, among others. Also Read - Another Indian Expat Falls Asleep in The Same Terminal at Dubai, Misses Flight to Kerala