Patna: A new revelation in Bihar politics has made the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) uncomfortable after a letter got leaked which sought details on the RSS and 19 related outfits.

The information has been sought by the intelligence wing of the police within a week.

Nitish Kumar holds additional charge of the home ministry which oversees both the Home Department and the Special Branch of the police.

The letter is dated May 28, just days after the May 23 national election verdict that fueled a rift between Nitish Kumar and the BJP.

The letter directed to collect all details including names, telephone numbers, professions and address of all office-bearers of the RSS and the other related outfits.

The other outfits which are under the scanner of Bihar government are VHP, Bajrang Dal, Hindu Jagaran Samiti, Dharm Jagaran Samanvay Samiti, Hindu Rashtra Sena, Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Shiksha Bharti, Muslim Rashtriya Manch, Durga Vahini, Swadeshi Jagaran Manch, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, Bharatiya Rail Sangh, ABVP, Akhil Bharatiya Shikshak Mahasangh, Hindu Mahasabha, Hindu Yuva Vahini and the Hindu Putra Sangh.

Janata Dal (United) was neglected by the BJP during the cabinet formation of Union government. JD(U) was offered one seat which the party rejected.

JD(U) had said that the proposal that was given was unacceptable to the party therefore they decided that in future also they will never be a part of the NDA led Union Cabinet.