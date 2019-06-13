New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner, has clarified its stance on the Triple Talaq Bill and said that it will not support the central government in the Rajya Sabha.

This comes soon after the Union Cabinet decided to take up the bill in the forthcoming session of Parliament.

After the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha, the contentious Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, popularly known as the triple talaq bill, had lapsed since it was not passed by the Rajya Sabha.

Shyam Rajak, a senior JD(U) leader and Bihar minister, said that the party is opposed to it and will continue to stand against it.

He said that triple talaq is a social issue and it should be resolved by society. Rajak also went on to say that it was his party that had voted against the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha.

The Congress also, on Thursday, said that it will oppose the bill in Parliament, saying a debate was needed on some of its provisions.

“On triple talaq, we have raised some fundamental points. The government has agreed on many points and a lot of time would have been saved if the government had agreed on our points earlier,” Congress Rajya Sabha member and spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

“Still one or two points are left… and debates are required on those points and we shall oppose it (bill),” Singhvi added.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill, 2019. It will replace the ordinance promulgated in February.

Earlier, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had said that the government is committed to banning the practice of instant triple talaq and it will introduce the bill in the Parliament again.

The bill proposes to declare the practice of triple talaq as illegal and provides for payment of subsistence allowance to Muslim women and dependent children.

The triple talaq bill, which made the practice of instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) a penal offence, was vehemently opposed by the opposition parties as they claimed that the jail term for the husband for divorcing his wife is legally untenable.

With a clear majority in the Lok Sabha, the government would again try to push the bill through the Rajya Sabha after passing it in the Lower House.

(With IANS Inputs)