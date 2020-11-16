New Delhi: Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony of Janata Dal United (JDU) president Nitish Kumar as chief minister of Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the state’s main opposition party tweeted that it will boycott the event, claiming that the mandate in the elections was “against the NDA” which has been changed by a “fraud”. Also Read - Nitish Swearing-in Ceremony Today, Check List of Probable Ministers

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the party alleged,"The RJD boycotts oath-taking ceremony of this puppet government. The mandate is for a change, and against the (ruling) NDA. The people's verdict has been changed by the rulers' order. Ask the unemployed, the farmer, the contract worker and the teacher as to what they are going through. People are angry with NDAs fraud. We are public representatives and we stand with people."

It further claimed Bihar is getting a “helpless government by the two helpless parties”. “Bihar will have a Chief Minister who has been proven weak, idle and corrupt. And a senior partner (BJP) who has no (chief ministerial) face and is forced to resort to dubious means (for earning majority)”, the RJD, which emerged as the single largest party in the recently concluded Vidhan Sabha elections, with 75 seats, attacked the NDA.

बिहार में दो मजबूरों की मजबूर सरकार बन रही है! एक शक्तिविहीन, शिथिल और भ्रष्ट प्रमाणित हो चुके मजबूर CM! दूसरा चेहराविहीन और तन्त्र प्रपन्च को मजबूर वरिष्ठ घटक दल! इनकी मजबूरी हैं-

१) राजद का जनाधार! और २) @yadavtejashwi को अपना सर्वाधिक प्रिय नेता स्वीकार कर चुका बिहार! — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) November 16, 2020

Mocking Kumar over his remark at Sunday’s NDA meeting that he did not want to become CM but was insisted by the BJP to continue in the post, the RJD said,”I did not want to become chief minister because my party came third and also I was tired. But, several BJP leaders grabbed my feet, started crying and pleading before me. I, being a soft-hearted, power-hungry mendicant, was moved. How could I annoy them.”