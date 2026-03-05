Home

News

Nitish Kumars Rajya Sabha Move confirmed? Likely to file nomination today; Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai in race for next Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar’s Rajya Sabha Move confirmed? Likely to file nomination today; Samrat Choudhary and Nityanand Rai in race for next Bihar CM

Nitish Kumar's political shift to the Rajya Sabha came into the limelight when Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Wednesday confirmed that CM Nitish Kumar was considering getting elected.

With just a day left for filing nominations for the Rajya Sabha elections, speculation about Nitish Kumar’s possible shift to the Rajya Sabha has gained momentum. It is reported that Bihar may experience a shift in leadership in the near future since Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to file his nomination form for the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. This has increased speculations that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may stake claim to the Chief Minister’s post in the state.

The BJP has announced its candidates for two of these, one of them being national president Nitin Nabin, who is currently a member of the state legislative assembly. The party has also backed junior NDA partner Upendra Kushwaha, who heads the Rashtriya Lok Morcha, for a second consecutive term in the Rajya Sabha.

According to media reports, citing sources, Nitish Kumar is likely to file his nomination papers in Patna for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. Notably, the filing of nomination papers for five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar comes to a close on Thursday.

Nitish Kumar’s political shift to the Rajya Sabha came into the limelight when Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary on Wednesday confirmed that CM Nitish Kumar was considering getting elected to the Rajya Sabha. This surprising move could effectively bring the curtain down on the innings of the state’s longest-serving chief minister. According to the news agency PTI report, Chaudhary, the state parliamentary affairs minister, said that “talks are on” and “a final decision” from Kumar, who has been ruling Bihar since 2005 and turned 75 last week, was awaited. “Talks are on. Whatever decision has to be taken, it will be taken by the chief minister”, he said in the late evening, PTI reported.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Speculation is rife that Nishant Kumar, son of Nitish Kumar, could be nominated to the Rajya Sabha.

Elections are scheduled for five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar.

The JD(U), which holds two of the five seats, and is expected to retain these, is yet to announce its candidates though speculations are rife that while Harivansh Naryan Singh, the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha, will be denied a third consecutive term, Union minister Ram Nath Thakur, the son of Bharat Ratna Karpoori Thakur, will be allowed to do a hat-trick.

Speculations are rife that the “proposal” to give up chief ministership and move to Delhi was conveyed to Kumar at the instance of the BJP, which is now the single-largest party in the state assembly, with 89 MLAs, as against 85 of JD(U).

Many political pundits have also been claiming that Kumar, who has been averse to “dynasty politics” all through his life, may have agreed to launch his son, who is now in his late 40s, as part of an “exit plan”.

Meanwhile, BJP sources here were tight-lipped on whether they were eyeing the top post in the event of Kumar vacating his chair, insisting that a decision on this scale could be taken only by their top leadership in Delhi.

Nonetheless, reports in a section of the media named Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary and Union Minister of State Nityanand Rai, both former state BJP presidents, as “strong contenders”.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.