Nitish Setu: Bihar’s new 19.7 km-long cable-stayed bridge over Ganga river ready; check route, cost, special features

Nitish Setu inauguration. Here's everything to know about the 19.7-km-long six-lane bridge, including its cost, route, key features and how it will improve connectivity between north and south Bihar.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed ‘Nitish Setu’, a six-lane bridge over the Ganga river in Bihar on Saturday, November 21. The bridge is expected to improve road connectivity between north and south Bihar and reduce traffic congestion on existing bridges. The Prime Minister will visit the bridge in Vaishali district at around 1:15 pm before attending a public programme at Rajapakar at around 2 pm, where he will inaugurate and dedicate several development projects worth around Rs 34,470 crore.

Built at a cost of around Rs 4,280 crore, Nitish Setu connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district. The project passes through Raghopur Diara and is expected to make travel easier for thousands of people living in the region.

Here is everything you need to know about the new bridge.

Nitish Setu: Key features and length

The Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge, named Nitish Setu after former Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is a 19.7-km-long infrastructure project.

The project includes a 9.7-km main bridge over the Ganga and around 10 km of approach roads. The six-lane bridge is designed using extradosed cable-stayed technology, which combines features of cable-stayed and conventional concrete bridges.

The structure is around 32 metres wide, with spans of up to 150 metres between its supporting pillars. This design allows the bridge to cover longer distances between pillars while providing strength and stability.

The bridge connects Kachchi Dargah on NH-22 in Patna district to Bidupur on NH-322 in Vaishali district.

How much did Nitish Setu cost?

The bridge has been built at an estimated cost of around Rs 4,280 crore, according to the Prime Minister’s Office. The project received financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), along with funding from the Bihar government. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and South Korea’s Daewoo were involved in its construction.

The project was planned during Nitish Kumar’s tenure as Bihar Chief Minister. Its foundation stone was laid in 2015, and construction began in 2017.

The first phase of the bridge, connecting Kachchi Dargah to Raghopur Diara, was opened to the public in June 2025.

How will Nitish Setu benefit people?

One of the main objectives of the bridge is to improve connectivity between north and south Bihar. At present, the Mahatma Gandhi Setu and JP Setu are among the important road links connecting the two regions. These routes carry considerable traffic, and the new bridge will provide an additional crossing over the Ganga.

Nitish Setu is expected to reduce traffic pressure on existing bridges and make journeys between Patna, Vaishali and nearby districts easier. Residents of Raghopur Diara are also expected to benefit significantly. The area has faced connectivity challenges because of its location between river channels. People have often depended on boats and temporary pontoon bridges to travel to other parts of Bihar.

Why has the bridge been named Nitish Setu?

The Bihar government announced on November 13 that the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge would be named Nitish Setu after former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary said the decision recognised Kumar’s contribution to Bihar’s infrastructure development. The project was first taken up during Kumar’s tenure, and he laid its foundation stone in 2015.

However, the decision has also triggered a political debate in the state. RJD leaders have questioned the move to name a public infrastructure project after a living political leader. Some Opposition leaders have also demanded that the bridge be given a different name.

The ruling JD(U)-BJP alliance, meanwhile, has defended the decision, citing Nitish Kumar’s role in the development of the project.