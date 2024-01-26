Nitish Should’ve Stayed With INDIA Bloc, Could Become PM: Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav also hinted at Congress being the root cause of the various internal strifes that have marred the INDIA bloc in recent months, stating that the grand-old party lacked the necessary "enthusiasm".

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav with Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav in this file photo. (ANI)

Bihar Political Crisis: Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav Friday stated that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could have been a possible Prime Ministerial candidate if he stayed with the opposition INDIA bloc.

Commenting on the ongoing political crisis in Bihar, the former Uttar Pradesh CM said anyone in the INDIA bloc can be considered for the post of Prime Minister, hinting that Nitish could also potentially have been a strong contender for the job if he had stood with the opposition alliance.

“It was Nitish Kumar who took the initiative and banded together opposition parties to form the INDIA bloc,” Yadav told India Today in an interview. The SP chief said he was disappointed with the JD (U) chief’s rumored defection to the BJP-led and wanted Kumar to remain with the INDIA bloc.

Congress lack “enthusiasm”

Yadav also hinted at Congress being the root cause of the various internal strifes that have marred the INDIA bloc in recent months, stating that the grand-old party lacked the necessary “enthusiasm” it needed while engaging with allies.

“They (Congress) should have come forward. The party lacks enthusiasm needed in discussing and engaging with the INDIA alliance partners,” Yadav said, according to India Today.

Asked if he would campaign alongside Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the run up to the Lok Sabha polls, Yadav said “only time would tell” if it would happen.

Bihar political crisis

Speculations are rife within Bihar political circles with the rumored return of Nitish Kumar and his Janata Dal (United) to the BJP-led NDA fold as the Bihar CM’s ties with INDIA bloc partners turn sour.

Sources in both the BJP and the JD(U) suggested such a possibility but it remained unclear if Kumar, the unquestioned leader of his party, has finalised a deal with the BJP top brass, news agency PTI reported.

Nitish Kumar severed ties with the BJP back in 2022 and the saffron party has since maintained that its doors were permanently closed to Bihar’s longest-serving chief minister. However, of late, BJP leaders have displayed a more conciliatory attitude towards Kumar even as INDIA bloc’s internal strifes continue to mount as the general elections inch closer.

Commenting on the development, former Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi Friday noted that one can “never say never” in politics and doors are never permanently shut.

“As far as Kumar or the JD(U) are concerned, doors are never permanently closed in politics. Closed doors open when the time comes but whether they will open or not is for our central leadership to decide,” Sushil Modi told reporters in New Delhi.

(With PTI inputs)

