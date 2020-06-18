New Delhi: Amid reports that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not allowing workers to join back work, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said the state even has a Bihari chief secretary. “Nitishji, we are taking care of Hamalis (workers) coming from your state very well. Our chief secretary is also a Bihari,” KCR said. Also Read - Bihar Poster War: 'Where Are You Hiding,' Tejashwi Slams Nitish, Puts Posters Across Patna; Gives 100-Day Deadline

Notably, Somesh Kumar is the chief secretary of Telangana.

COVID-19 was under control in the state, said KCR and expressed confidence that a decisive victory would be achieved against the virus due to the efforts put in by both the Centre and the states.

The virus cases were mainly reported in Hyderabad and its neighbouring districts and strong efforts were being made to check the infection in these areas, the chief minister said.

Observing that life was returning to normal, Rao said migrant workers were getting ready to work in other states and facilities should be provided to them.

On Thursday, a record single-day spike of 12,881 COVID-19 cases took India’s total tally to 3,66,946 while the death toll climbed to 12,237 with 334 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry.

India has registered over 10,000 cases for the seventh day in a row.

Of the 334 new deaths, 114 were in Maharashtra, 67 in Delhi, 48 in Tamil Nadu, 27 in Gujarat, 18 in Uttar Pradesh, 12 in Haryana, 11 in West Bengal, 8 in Karnataka, 6 each in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, 5 in Rajasthan, 3 in Bihar, 2 each in Jammu and Kashmir and Andhra Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Telangana and Uttarakhand reported 1 COVID-19 fatality each.