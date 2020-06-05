New Delhi: The Centre on Friday told the Supreme Court that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe is not needed in the Nizamuddin Markaz case, days after the apex court sought its response in this regard on a plea filed by a Jammu-based lawyer. Also Read - More Than 2000 Foreign Tablighi Jamaat Members Banned From Travelling to India For 10 Years Now

Notably, the agency is already conducting a preliminary inquiry into the financial affairs of the Tablighi Jamaat for 'dubious' cash transactions as well as for concealing foreign funding from the government.

The Centre made its remarks in an affidavit that it submitted today in the top court. In the affidavit, the Centre also said that the probe in the matter is being conducted on a day-to-day basis in accordance with law and all efforts are being made to submit a report in a time bound manner.

The affidavit filed by the Centre before the Supreme Court, stated that the probe in the matter is being conducted on a day to basis in accordance with law and all efforts are being made to submit a report in a time bound manner. — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2020

The development comes just a day after the Narendra Modi government banned 2,550 foreigners, who attended the Markaz event, from entering India for the next 10 years.

Notably, the Tablighi Jamaat gathering had taken place in mid-March just as restrictions to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic were kicking in in the national capital. The event later turned into a COVID-19 hotspot as thousands of attendees, both present in east Delhi’s Markaz-where the event took place-and those who had left before the gathering came to light, were found positive for coronavirus.

In particular, those who had left the complex, went to different parts of the country, thus taking the infection with them and transmitting it to others.