New Delhi: The National Medical Commission Bill is slated to be tabled in Rajya Sabha on Thursday amid an indefinite strike from Resident Doctors’ Association. The healthcare services at government hospitals, including AIIMS, Safdarjung and RML in Delhi will be severely affected due to the ongoing strike.

Here’s All You Need to Know About National Medical Commission Bill:

1) The National Medical Commission Bill seeks to repeal the Indian Medical Council Act 1956.

2) It was passed in the Lok Sabha on Monday, i.e., July 29 by a voice vote amid a walkout by opposition Congress, DMK and Trinamool Congress.

3) The bill was introduced in the wake of allegations of corruption against the 63-year-old Medical Council of India (MCI) and shortcomings in the process by which it regulated medical colleges.

4) The purpose of the bill is to replace the corruption-plagued Medical Council of India (MCI) with a new body. This is to be considered as one of the biggest reforms that will end inspector raj’ in the medical education sector, according to the government.

5) The NMC Bill has a provision that is capable of bringing uniformity in the national standards of medical education. Through the bill, the government intends to restore the utmost standard of integrity in medical education.

6) The bill proposes that the final year MBBS exam be considered as an entrance test for PG and a screening test for students who graduate in medicine from foreign countries.

7) Besides, the bill is said to be pro-poor as meritorious students from economically weaker sections will be able to opt for the government as well as 50 per cent of all private seats.

8) The NMC Bill 2019 is an improved version of the Bill brought in 2017, noted Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan.

9) The proposed National Medical Commission (NMC) will replace MCI if the bill is finally approved. Moreover, the National Exit Test (NEXT) will ensure that the new body moves away from a system of repeated inspections of infrastructure and focuses on outcomes rather than processes, added the Union Health Minister Vardhan.

10) A motion for consideration of the bill was passed by 260-48 votes after a division of votes was sought and several amendments moved by opposition members were rejected.

Once the NMC Bill is passed by both Houses of Parliament, exit examination will be implemented in the next three years, said Union Health Minister Vardhan adding that this visionary move will go down in history as the greatest reform of the Modi government.