New Delhi: The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NCMG) organised the sixth meeting of the Empowered Task Force (ETF) here on Friday. Chaired by Union Jal Shakti Minister, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the meeting was attended by officials from several central ministries, departments and state governments for ensuring better coordination for Clean Ganga Mission. Also Read - Haryana CM Goes in 3-Day Quarantine After Union Minister Shekhawat Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Ratan Lal Kattaria, MoS, Jal Shakti Ministry, UP Singh, Secretary, Department of Water Resources, RD & GR and Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General of National Mission Clean Ganga were present at the meeting. Also Read - Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Updates from Ministries: Also Read - 'Political Conspiracy': Union Minister Shekhawat After Court Orders SOG to Probe Allegations of Fraud Against Him

Department of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti: It will ensure high priority is given to Ganga Villages in Swachh Bharat Mission II. The department is also focusing on solid, liquid waste management in Ganga villages, afforestation and conservation of wetlands/traditional water bodies.

Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare: It reported a significant surge in organic farming clusters. Area taken up for organic farming has increased from 840 hectors to 50,000 hectors in Uttarakhand, from 6400 hectors to 35780 hectors in Uttar Pradesh and from 2060 hectors to 14000 hectors in Bihar.

Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change: It shared updates on CAMPA funds utilised for afforestation in Ganga basin and status of project Dolphin.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs: It proposed to increase the solid waste management capacity in Ganga towns. Also, urban water bodies will be protected on priority.

Ministry of Culture: It identified 136 venues for Ganga Sanskriti Yatra and will have dedicated Ganga galleries in museums. They are also working with NMCG to develop a database of archaeological and cultural sites along Ganga tributaries.

Ministry of Tourism: It would be completing its action plan for development of Ganga Tourist Circuits within one month.

Ministry of Rural Development: It is working on convergence of activities under MNREGA for rejuvenation of small rivers and conservation/ protection of traditional water bodies.

NITI Ayog, Ministry of Power and Ministry of Science & Technology also presented the work done on their part on Ganga rejuvenation. All ministries were directed to form a Ganga cell which will exclusively focus on work related with Namami Gange mission.

Representatives of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar apprised the status of mission and discussed the plan to for revival of smaller rivers in their respective states.

Arth Ganga, an initiative for Integrating people’s participation and economic development with Ganga rejuvenation was emphasised during the meeting.

The efforts on Arth Ganga will be segregated into six sectoral interventions – Sustainable Agriculture and Allied Areas, Afforestation and Biodiversity Conservation, Culture and Tourism Development, Inland Waterways, Promoting Clean Energy towards Sustainable Livelihood, Rejuvenation of Water Bodies.