New Delhi: The government of Delhi announced on Thursday that due to a limited supply COVID-19 vaccine jabs in the national capital, only the second dose of Covishield vaccine will be administered at government CVCs in Delhi till July 31. There will be no online booking or walk-in facility available for those wanting to get their first jab of Oxford-Serum’s Covishield COVID-19 vaccine at government vaccination centres in Delhi till July 31.Also Read - 15 European Countries Including France That Recognise India-made Covishield. Check List

However, private hospitals, labs, and vaccination centres may still be taking paid bookings for getting the first dose of Covishield vaccine. Also Read - No Application Received For EU Authorisation of Covishield: European Medical Agency

The limited stock of Covishield vaccine has been reserved for those in need of second doses only for the time being due to a shortage in vaccine supply that was raised by the Delhi government yesterday.

A bulletin said that after administering over 71,000 doses on Tuesday, Delhi had less than a day’s stock of vaccine doses left on Wednesday morning.

Delhi received 85,810 doses of Covishield on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses available in Delhi to 1,08,300.

As of Wednesday, the total number of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin doses available stands at 1,84,390. Only 20 per cent of Covaxin stock can be used for the first dose, since its stock is limited and has irregular delivery cycles.

A total of 71,997 beneficiaries were vaccinated on Tuesday, including 29,857 who were inoculated with the second dose, thereby making them fully vaccinated.

On Wednesday, 61,782 vaccine doses were administered, taking the cumulative vaccination tally to 95,18,167.

Over 22.88 lakh second doses were administered till date, the bulletin said A total of 54,74,804 men and 40,41,290 women have been inoculated.

As many as 46,15,762 people in the 18-44 age group have received at least one dose of the vaccine, while over 30.45 lakh in the 45-60 age group have been inoculated and more than 18.56 lakh people above 60 have been vaccinated.

(With inputs from PTI)