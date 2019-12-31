New Delhi: ‘There is no absence of trust among the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress’, stated Aaditya Thackeray, in his first remark after taking oath as a Cabinet Minister. The 29-year-old Sena legislator from Worli, also asserted that Maha Vikas Aghadi government would follow the path of ‘Satyamev Jayate’ and listen to the people. Notably, Thackeray made the remarks while responding to a TV channel that had asked him if Maha Vikas Aghadi government would complete its tenure in Mahrashtra.

Earlier on Monday, while taking oath as one of the Cabinet ministers, the junior Thackeray referrred himself as Aaditya Rashmi Uddhav Thackeray. When asked why he took his mother’s name before his father’s during the swearing-in ceremony, Aaditya said,”My mother keeps herself away from politics. She had even asked me whether I was prepared for the political plunge before I decided to contest the Assembly poll.”

Yesterday a total of 36 leaders from Sena, NCP and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government. Other leaders who took oath include Anil Deshmukh, Hasan Mushrif, Rajendra Shingne, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, and Balasaheb Patil.

From Congress, Ashok Chavan, Dilip Walse-Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar, and KC Padavi will now become part of the Maharashtra Cabinet. The allocation of portfolios is expected to be done by Tuesday or Wednesday.