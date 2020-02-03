New Delhi: Shadab Farooq, the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University mass communication student who was injured in the January 30 firing incident outside the university, posted an official statement on his Facebook account, terming the incident ‘a result of hyper-nationalism.’

Shadab was shot in the wrist by the shooter, an alleged minor, who opened fire at a group of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters.

In his post, Shadab wrote that he was about to join the protest march to Rajghat, called by the Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC), when he saw a ‘random’ man with a pistol in his hand walking towards the crowd. He added that he immediately ran towards him to calm him down even as the Delhi Police stood silently, just recording videos.

“Twice I told him to put the gun down but he shot me on my left forearm when I said it for the third time,” he added.

He further wrote that not just the Delhi Police but the university administration too was responsible for the incident as it did not take action against the police brutality in the earlier events. “What happened to me can also be termed as a result of hyper-nationalism,” he added in his post.

He also wrote that what he did wasn’t an act of heroism but something he felt was right and called on others to stand for what is right. Promising that he’ll be back to college ‘very soon,’ he remarked that the ‘fight’ may be long, but it would be won.

The January 30 shooting outside Jamia was followed by shooting at Shaheen Bagh two days later. There was another incident of shooting outside the university late last night.