New Delhi: In a big relief for Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs, the Rajasthan High Court on Friday directed ‘status quo’ to be maintained in the disqualification case against the dissident Congress leaders. “ No action can be taken against Sachin Pilot and other rebel Congress leaders for now”, a bench of Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Prakash Gupta said. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: HC Agrees to Team Pilot's Eleventh-hour Request , Allows Centre as Party in Disqualification Case

He informed that the court has also directed to complete the pleading in the matter. “The final hearing will take place after the pleading completes and an early listing application is moved. The High Court will only hear the matter related to whether the notice issued by the Speaker was right and whether Schedule 2 (1) (A) is Constitutional,” he added. Also Read - Rajasthan Crisis: Gehlot, Congress MLAs to Meet Governor Kalraj Mishra Seeking Assembly Session | LIVE Updates

Prior to this, the High Court accepted team Pilot’s last-minute request to make the Union of India or Centre a party in the case. Notably, Pilot and rebel MLAs have move the applications on the grounds that the constitutional amendment is under challenge and, therefore, the Union of India is a necessary party now. Also Read - Pilot Vs Gehlot: After SC Clears Way, All Eyes on Rajasthan High Court’s Hearing Today on Assembly Speaker’s Plea

Notably, Assembly Speaker CP Joshi had served the disqualification notices to the rebel MLAs, including Pilot, on the charge of “anti-party activities” after they skipped Congress legislative party meetings, earlier this month.

5 Key Developments On The Rajasthan Crisis So Far

“Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court”, Prateek Kasliwal, lawyer of Speaker CP Joshi told reporters.

Yesterday, Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena had filed a petition in the HC to make the Centre a party. “It is humbly prayed that the Union of India through the Secretary, Ministry of Law and Justice, (Dept of Legal Affairs) be made a party/respondent to the present writ petition in the interest of justice and law”, the grand old party MLA said.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had refused to restrain the Rajasthan High Court from passing order on a plea of Pilot and 18 other dissident Congress MLAs challenging the disqualification notice against them and said it would be subject to the outcome of petition before the apex court.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has said that an assembly session will be called soon and his government will prove its majority. “The session of the assembly will take place soon. The majority is with us, all Congress MLAs are united”, Gehlot told reporters.

The BJP’s state unit president Satish Poonia alleged that the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government has caused “chaos and instability” in the state. “They (Congress) commit sins… they put blame on the BJP. The BJP has become an institution for them to blame and mislead people,” Poonia said.