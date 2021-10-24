New Delhi: The Congress party in its new membership forms has asked its new members to give a declaration that they will not own any property in excess of ceiling laws and will undertake tasks including “manual labour” prescribed by the party. Notably, the grand old party will launch a membership drive on November 1. It will continue till March 31 next year before organisational elections.Also Read - ‘Stop Talking About Secularism’: Amarinder Singh Slams Congress, Questions Alliance With Sena

Earlier this month, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) had stated that the election of the new Congress president will be held between August 21 and September 20 next year. Besides, the party has also convened a meeting on October 26 to discuss the modalities of the membership drive and other issues.

List of undertakings a new Congress member must give:-

I am a habitual wearer of certified Khadi

I abstain from alcoholic drinks and intoxicant drugs

I neither believe in nor practise social discrimination in any shape or form and undertake to work for its removal

I believe in an integrated society without distinction of religion or caste

I undertake to perform minimum tasks including manual labour as may be prescribed by the Working Committee

I do not own any property in excess of ceiling laws

Apart from these, anyone wishing to take up the primary membership of the Congress will also have to state that “I subscribe to and work for promoting the principles of secularism, socialism and democracy. I shall not, directly or indirectly, openly or otherwise, adversely criticise the accepted policies and programmes of the party, except through party forums.”

“This is an old form and is part of our party constitution. And we expect all Congress members, including new ones, to follow these norms,” said Madhusudan Mistry, the chairman of the Central Election Authority of the Congress.

Meanwhile, as part of the membership form, the Congress has said that its objective is the welfare and progress of all Indians and the party has the objective to establish a socialist state through peaceful and constitutional means, which is based on parliamentary democracy.

The party also seeks to establish a regime where there is equality in opportunities and economic, political and social rights and aims to bring world peace and universal brotherhood in society.