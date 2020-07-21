New Delhi: The annual pilgrimage of the holy Amarnath Yatra to south Kashmir’s Himalayan cave is likely to be cancelled this year in view of the unending coronavirus pandemic, according to reports. The 42-day-long yatra had already been decided to be cut short to 15 days with pilgrims travelling only from Batal route. Also Read - Bengaluru Lockdown News: No Shutdown From Wednesday, Restrictions Only in Containment Zones, Says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

The Shri Amarnath Shrine Board held the crucial meeting to make a final decision on this year’s pilgrimage trek that ends on Shravan Poornima, that is August 3. The Board had been extremely tight-lipped on the decision making while hundreds of pilgrims await the schedule. Also Read - India's COVID-19 Death Rate Still Among Lowest in World: Health Ministry

However, according to a News18 report, the yatra to the 3,880-metre-high holy shrine has been cancelled. Also Read - COVID-19 Pandemic: Try These 4 Household Items That Are Said to Kill Novel Coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir police has busted several terrorist modules in the region after getting intel reports that they were planning to target the Amarnath Yatra. An Army officer told PTI last week that all “systems and resources” were in place to ensure that the annual pilgrimage goes on unhindered.

However, the Board’s decision is likely to alter the arrangements that have been out in place.