No animal sacrifice: Himachal villagers end age-old practice during temple consecration

Villagers in Himachal Pradesh have ended the centuries-old practice of animal sacrifice during the consecration of Mata Drotishwari Temple, opting for Vedic rituals. Thousands of devotees from 30-40 villages attended the ceremony.

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No animal sacrifice: Himachal villagers end age-old practice during temple consecration | image: ANI

Shimla: In a major social initiative, residents of several villages in Himachal Pradesh have decided to end their centuries-old practice of animal sacrifice, which they had been following during the consecration (Pratishtha) ceremony of a newly constructed temple. Thousands of villagers from 20-40 villages gathered in the Nawar region of Daroti Village to participate in the grand consecration ceremony of Mata Drotishwari Temple. The village is nearly 150 km away from Shimla. The younger generation took the lead in carrying forward the age old religious tradition, embracing Vedic rituals while preserving their more than 150-year-old faith and cultural heritage.

Temple construction and community contribution

The temple, whose construction took nearly 10-12 years, was built through community contributions, voluntary labour and donations. The ceremony marked the culmination of a religious pilgrimage undertaken by a group of devotees who travelled to Nagarkot (Kangra), Jwala Ji and Haridwar before completing a long journey on foot to their village.

Villagers collectively decide to end animal sacrifice

The initiative to conduct the consecration without animal sacrifice was taken following a community meeting held around two months ago, where villagers collectively decided to observe the ceremony through Vedic rituals.

Devotees gather for temple consecration

Speaking with news agency ANI on Friday, Prem Ranta, a member of the temple committee, said devotees from different age groups, including young people and elderly residents, had travelled several kilometres on foot to attend the ceremony. He said the religious tradition traces its roots to their ancestors, who had brought a sacred symbol of the deity from Nagarkot in Kangra and established it in the village.

Temple architecture inspired by Himachal’s heritage

Ranta said the temple construction took nearly a decade and incorporated traditional architectural designs inspired by prominent temples across Himachal Pradesh, while the consecration ceremony witnessed a festive atmosphere with thousands of people gathering from neighbouring villages.

Villagers recall decision to discontinue animal sacrifice

“Our ancestors had brought a sacred symbol of the Mata from Nagarkot in Kangra and established it here, after which the tradition continued. Animal sacrifice was practised in this region, but around two months ago, a collective village meeting was held in the presence of a priest, where it was decided that the Pratishtha ceremony would be conducted according to Vedic rituals and there would be no animal sacrifice,” Ratna said.

Thousands gather as 30-40 villages unite

“This is perhaps the first such initiative in the region, and its message can reach neighbouring areas and even across Himachal Pradesh. Around 25-30, or even 30-40 villages, have come together, and at least 4,000-5,000 people have gathered for this grand celebration. The temple took nearly 10 years to construct, and its intricate carvings and designs have been inspired by some of the finest temples across Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

Ranta further noted that the initiative also reflected the growing participation of young people in religious and cultural activities, adding that the younger generation was increasingly coming forward to preserve local heritage and traditions. He said the pilgrimage had been completed over 19 days, with a group of around 30 devotees travelling to Nagarkot, Jwala Ji and Haridwar before undertaking the journey on foot and returning to the village. He also said that connecting young people with religious traditions could help guide them away from social evils such as drug abuse and other harmful habits.

Villager describes consecration as historic occasion

Rajender Singh Ranta, a local resident and devotee who is the oldest among the pilgrims, has travelled thrice during his 74 years of age. He described the consecration as a historic occasion for the village and the entire Nawar region. He said the temple had taken around 12 years to complete, with villagers contributing voluntary labour for nearly 100-150 days every year, besides donations running into lakhs of rupees.

Pilgrimage began on November 1

He said the pilgrimage began on November 1, with devotees visiting Kangra, Jwala Ji and Haridwar, where they took a holy dip in the Ganga before undertaking the 300-kilometre journey on foot.

Community completely discontinues animal sacrifice

According to Rajender Singh Ranta, his community had discontinued animal sacrifice at the temple, saying that the Narayan deity of the region also wanted the practice to be discontinued. He said a group of young people participated in the pilgrimage, while he was the oldest participant at the age of 14.

Consecration marks new chapter in village traditions

The consecration ceremony was held with full religious fervour and rituals, adding an entirely new chapter to Himachal’s traditions and culture.

(with ANI inputs)