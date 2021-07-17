New Delhi: The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has asserted that it has not received any application from Serum Institute of India (SII) for authorisation of Covishield, a vaccine against coronavirus or COVID-19. “For the COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to be evaluated for use in the EU, the developer needs to submit a formal marketing authorisation application to EMA, which to date has not been received,” the EMA said at a press briefing.

Alessandro Faia, a spokesperson of the EMA had earlier said that even tiny differences in the manufacturing conditions can result in differences in the final product.

"This is because vaccines are biological products. Even tiny differences in the manufacturing conditions can result in differences in the final product, and EU law, therefore, requires the manufacturing sites and production process to be assessed and approved as part of the authorisation process. Should we receive a marketing authorisation application for Covishield or should any change to the approved manufacturing sites for Vaxzevria be approved, we would communicate about it," the spokesperson had said.

For restriction-free travel within the EU during the pandemic, the EMA so far has approved those vaccinated by either of the 4 vaccines— Pfizer BioNTech’s Comirnaty, Moderna’s Spikevax, AstraZeneca’s Vaxzevria, and Johnson and Johnson’s Janssen.

SII CEO Adar Poonawala had earlier asserted that his company was confident of receiving approval from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for its COVID-19 vaccine Covishield in a month.

“It is not a controversy, it is just that blown out of proportion and the issue of vaccine passports should be on the basis of reciprocity between the countries. The EMA is absolutely correct in asking us to apply, which we have through AstraZeneca, our partners, a month ago, and that process has to take its time. Even the UK MHRA, WHO took its time and we have applied to the EMA,” Poonawala had stated at India Global Forum 2021.

People vaccinated with Covishield are unlikely to be eligible to travel to the European Union member states under the ”Green Pass” scheme as the vaccine is yet to be cleared by the EMA. The EU Digital COVID certificate or ”Green Pass” will be mandatory to travel to European countries and the document is likely to serve as proof that a person is vaccinated against COVID-19.

(With agency inputs)