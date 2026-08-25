No auto, taxi? Mumbai residents face cab shortage as drivers fail to speak Marathi

Mumbai taxi and autorickshaw drivers said they are ready to learn Marathi, but alleged that RTO officials are asking questions beyond what they were trained for.

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No auto, taxi? Mumbai residents face cab shortage as drivers fail to speak Marathi | image: X

Auto, taxi shortage in Mumbai: After Mumbai local trains, autorickshaws and the black-and-yellow taxis are considered the second lifeline that helps residents deal with the city’s hustle and bustle. Not just during office hours, but cabs and autorickshaws are also a crucial part of the Maximum City’s ecosystem. But since August 21, the magical word ‘taxi’ is not working the way it used to on the roads, as officials from the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) have started checking whether the drivers can speak the regional language – Marathi.

Officials of RTO are issuing a ‘memo’ to drivers who fail to speak Marathi. Following the memo, if drivers fail to speak Marathi after a month, their registration as drivers could be cancelled for three months. The registration remains cancelled until the driver is able to speak a few basic sentences in Marathi.

Speaking basic sentences in Marathi is not a problem for the drivers, but they alleged that the RTO officials are asking out-of-syllabus questions.

This drive by the RTO officials is to continue until September 30.

This drive by the RTO officials is to continue until September 30.

Mumbai Autos, Cabs Hit As Drivers Strike Over Marathi Language Rule

Several autorickshaw and taxi drivers started a three-day strike on Monday against Maharashtra’s new rule for commercial passenger vehicle drivers under which they are required to speak Marathi.

Residents had been facing a shortage of autos and cabs since Friday, after the beginning of the drive. Several commuters had to wait 40-50 minutes to find an auto or cab.

On Monday, autorickshaw and cab drivers blocked a road in the Kandivali suburb to show their anguish against the new rule. The protesting drivers also alleged that the Marathi language rule has led to harassment and threats against drivers who are not able to speak the regional language.

Language Rule Enforced

The new rule applies to all taxi and autorickshaw drivers, including drivers working with Ola and Uber.

It is to be noted that the state government amended the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, to make Marathi mandatory for drivers. The RTO officials started the enforcement drive on August 20, following the three-month grace period, which ended on August 15.

What Did Maharashtra Chief Minister Say?

On Monday, CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “We are not trying to make our Hindi-speaking brothers experts in the Marathi language, but they should have working knowledge of the language… The deadline to learn the language has been extended three times now. Our Mahayuti government will not allow injustice based on language.”

Questions Are Outside Their Training

The majority of the autorickshaw and cab drivers alleged that they were prepared to learn the language but were struggling with the way the requirement was being implemented.

However, some stated that learning the language is particularly difficult for older drivers, as they have limited education and solely depend on driving for their livelihood.