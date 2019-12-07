New Delhi: Amid nationwide outrage over the Hyderabad gang-rape case as well as the Unnao case, in which a rape survivor died last night after being burnt by her accused and his accomplices, TMC MP Nusrat Jahan on Saturday asked for ‘no mercy’ on those convicted for rapes, whom, she said, should be hanged in a month.

Nusrat, TMC’s Lok Sabha MP from Basirhat in West Bengal, tweeted: “NO Means NO. No matter how strict the law, the administration and police have to be accountable. No Bail. No Mercy. If convicted, hang in a month!”

NO Means NO. No matter how strict the law, the administration and police have to be accountable. No Bail. No Mercy. If convicted, Hang in a month! #EnoughIsEnough #UnnaoTruth #Cyberabad — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) December 7, 2019

On Friday, she had also tweeted in support of the police encounter of the four accused in the Hyderabad case, who, as per the police version, were shot dead early morning after they tried to escape from custody from the crime scene where they had been taken to reconstruct the sequence of events of the gang-rape and murder of the 26-year-old veterinarian.

Finally…Someone in the Judicial/ Legal system needs to take up the baton to deliver justice. Voices have been heard – The guilty do not exist. #JusticeDelivered #RestInPeaceDisha — Nusrat (@nusratchirps) December 6, 2019

In Unnao, a woman was attacked on December 5 by a group of five men, including two who had gang-raped her last year. They burnt her and left her for dead, but she ran for a kilometre for help, her body in flames and was admitted in a hospital in Lucknow with 90%.

She was later airlifted to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital where she succumbed to her injuries at 11:40 PM last night,