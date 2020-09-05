New Delhi: Following uproar over Department of Expenditure’s latest circular regarding curbing of the official spending amid the COVID crisis, the Centre on Saturday clarified that this will not curtail recruitment for government jobs. “The Dept. of Expenditure circular dated 04 Sept 2020 deals with internal procedure for creation of posts and does NOT in any way affect or curtail recruitment,” the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet. Also Read - GST Collection Drops For Second Month in August to Rs 86,449 Crore

"There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India. Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Rlwy Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs," it went on to clarify.

There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India . Normal recruitments through govt agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Rlwy Recruitment Board, etc will continue as usual without any curbs. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/paQfrNzVo5
— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) September 5, 2020

The clarification came after the Congress slammed the Central government over the circular, saying “it is a very alarming situation as the country’s economy is already in doldrums”.

Addressing a virtual press conference, senior Congress leader Rajeev Shukla said: “The Centre came out with the circular yesterday, in which the creation of new jobs within the government has been completely stopped.” He said that the circular issued by the Finance Ministry suggests that new jobs “cannot” be created at all, the vacancies which are already existing should not be filled.

In its circular, the Department of Expenditure banned some non-developmental expenditures to “ensure availability of adequate resources for meeting the needs of critical priority schemes”. Ban on “creation of new posts, except with the approval of Department of Expenditure, in Ministries/Departments, Attached Offices, Subordinate Offices, Statutory Bodies and Autonomous Bodies” was also announced in the circular.