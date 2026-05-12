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No banners, posters in public places: Tamil Nadu CM Vijays TVK makes strict announcement as party forms government

‘No banners, posters in public places’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s TVK makes strict announcement as party forms government

The announcement made by the general secretary of TVK is for the party workers with an objective of avoiding inconvenience to the public. Scroll down for details.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister (PTI image)

The Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has made a latest announcement after the party formed a government in Tamil Nadu. It urged the party workers not to place banners or posters in the streets and public places. According to the announcement, the decision has been taken to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

No banners, posters in streets or public places

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay’s party has made a strict announcement to avoid banners or posters in the streets and public places. The announcement is for the party workers and has been made by the General Secretary of the party.

Also Read: Trouble for Vijay not over yet? Ahead of floor test, MLA who won by a single vote barred from…

தலைமை நிலையச் செயலக அறிவிப்பு கழகத் தோழர்கள் அனைவருக்கும் வணக்கம். தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்களின் நலன் ஒன்றையே குறிக்கோளாகக் கொண்டு தொடங்கப்பட்டதுதான் தமிழக வெற்றிக் கழகம். தமிழ்நாட்டு மக்களின் ஏகோபித்த நம்பிக்கையைப் பெற்ற, தமிழ்ச் சொந்தங்களின் குடும்பத்தில் ஒருவராக இருக்கக்கூடிய… — TVK Party HQ (@TVKPartyHQ) May 12, 2026

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The announcement read that the TVK was founded with the objective of welfare for the people of Tamil Nadu. It added, “no party comrade shall place banners, posters, or anything of the sort anywhere—in streets, public places where people gather in large numbers, or in ways that cause hindrance to public movement or traffic—on occasions such as birthday celebrations or family events in a manner that inconveniences the general public. No one shall engage in any celebrations that cause hindrance to the public in any way.”

It further stated, “We hereby inform, with the approval of the party leader, that strict action will be taken against anyone who behaves in a manner that causes hindrance to the public through banners, celebrations, or anything else.”

The message highlights that the TVK wants to work without hindering the work of the general public.

Also Read: ‘Free electricity, women’s safety’: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay’s first order after taking oath

Vijay as Tamil Nadu CM

Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) President Thol. Thirumavalavan provided an official confirmation letter on May 9 to Aadhav Arjuna, TVK General Secretary- Election Campaign Management, and extended the party’s support to TVK to form a government in the state. VCK chief Thirumavalavan wrote a letter to Tamil Nadu Governor stating that the party has extended support to the TVK.

As a result, Vijay took the oath on May 10 as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu and signed his first order. It comprised free electricity, action against drugs and women’s safety.

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