New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at the central government over handling of COVID-19 second wave and also 'Tika Utsav', saying it is only indulging in a "sham" of a 'vaccine festival'.

Rahul Gandhi alleged that there is no testing, no beds in hospitals, neither ventilators or oxygen and vaccine is also not available.

Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at the Modi government asking what PM-CARES is doing, as huge donations were given to the fund for handling COVID-19 situation.

“There are no tests or beds in hospitals. There are no ventilators or oxygen. The vaccine is also not there. But there is a sham of a festival. PM-CARES?” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

ना टेस्ट हैं, ना हॉस्पिटल में बेड,

ना वेंटिलेटर हैं, ना ऑक्सीजन,

वैक्सीन भी नहीं है,

बस एक उत्सव का ढोंग है। PMCares? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 15, 2021

His attack came after the government celebrated the ‘Tika Utsav’ (vaccine festival) from April 11 to 14.

India saw its highest single-day rise of 2,00,739 COVID-19 infections and 1,038 fatalities pushing the country’ tally of cases to 1,40,74,564 and the total death toll to 1,73,123, according to official data.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country were recorded at 14,71,877 cases.

(With PTI inputs)