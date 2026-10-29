‘Not in favour of blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, take help from people like Virat Kohli’: What Supreme Court said on pollution in Delhi

The Supreme Court has opposed a blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

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New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday stated that it is not in favour of imposing a blanket ban on firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, indicating its intent to pass a balanced order that accommodates environmental concerns while respecting the festive spirit of the public. During proceedings, the top court observed that it does not wish to dampen people’s enthusiasm during festivals, noting that the younger generation is already increasingly aware of the health risks and environmental fallout associated with firecracker usage. Acknowledging that changing human habits and societal mindsets takes time, the court noted that altering everyone’s thinking overnight is practically impossible.

Highlighting the need for constructive outreach alongside regulatory measures, the apex court asked the Delhi government why it was not engaging prominent public icons—such as Indian cricketer Virat Kohli to raise awareness about air pollution and responsible firecracker use.

During the hearing, the Supreme Court asked the Delhi government why it wasn’t using celebrities like Virat Kohli to raise awareness about pollution. The court stated that changing everyone’s thinking and behavior is practically impossible. Changing people’s habits will take time. Therefore, along with awareness, strict enforcement of regulations is also essential. The court emphasized the need to address this problem, taking into account the impact of pollution on children, the elderly, and the disabled.

What Supreme Court said on firecracker in Delhi?

During the previous hearing, however, the Supreme Court had indicated the possibility of granting a limited relaxation in the restrictions. It allowed firecracker manufacturers to produce ‘green’ firecrackers for the Delhi-NCR region, while making it clear that permission to manufacture these products would not automatically allow their sale.

The court had specifically clarified that although production of green firecrackers could be permitted under the proposed relaxation, their sale would not be allowed at that stage. The issue of permitting their sale is therefore expected to remain an important aspect of the proceedings ahead of Diwali.

The Supreme Court had also directed the Central Government to consult all relevant stakeholders and work towards formulating a balanced policy on the manufacturing and use of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR.

Earlier, the apex court had also stated that public awareness and voluntary participation would be more effective in addressing the problem of firecracker-induced air pollution in Delhi-NCR than imposing restrictive orders that could be difficult to enforce on the ground.

(With inputs from agencies)