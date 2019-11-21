New Delhi: The Air quality in the national capital is predicted to turn severe over the next two days owing to prevailing calm winds and increased incidents of farm fires.

The air quality on Thursday morning was recorded to be in the ‘Poor’ category at Lodhi Road while around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the AQI was in the ‘Very Poor’ category. “Air quality index (AQI) data as per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) this morning – major pollutant PM 2.5 at 297 (‘Poor’ category) at Lodhi Road and at 346 (‘Very Poor’ category) in the area around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium,” news agency ANI tweeted.

Even as the air saw some improvement this week in comparison to the last, the AQI on Wednesday slipped to the ‘Very Poor’ category on Wednesday.

Whats’s worse! SAFAR, the government’s air quality monitoring and forecasting service has predicted that the air quality may enter the severe category in some parts of Delhi by Friday.

The main cause of the deterioration in the air quality is being attributed to two factors–calm surface winds in Delhi are likely to prevent dispersion of pollutants and the fire count has increased significantly (around 1,000) as compared to last week.

It must be noted that an AQI between 201 and 300 is considered “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”.

Further, weather experts are of the opinion that a fresh western disturbance is expected to increase the wind speed and improve ventilation which will help bring down pollution levels.