New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Monday said that no bullet shells had been found from the site of shooting outside the Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University, in what was the third such incident in the Jamia Nagar-Shaheen Bagh area since January 30.

Two unidentified men on a scooty opened fire outside gate number five of the university last night, triggering panic. No one was injured in the incident.

Hours after the incident, the police, in a statement said, “No bullet shells have been found from the site. A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.”

Sunday’s incident was the second incident of firing outside the university, which, since last month, has been a hotbed of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests in the national capital. On January 30, an alleged minor had opened fire at a group of anti-CAA protesters outside the university, injuring a mass communication student who tried to stop him.

On Saturday, a man opened fire at Shaheen Bagh, where anti-CAA protests entered its 51st day today.

The incidents of shooting have started taking place after a series of top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur etc. made ‘inflammatory speeches’ against anti-CAA protesters, particularly those at Shaheen Bagh.

Hours before last night’s incident, the Election Commission relieved DCP South East Chinmoy Biswal from his post, transferring him to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), due to the January 30 and February 1 incidents.