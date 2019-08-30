Bengaluru: After being summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar said that he was summoned for a simple income tax matter and there was no case of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

“I have requested Court that it’s a simple Income Tax matter. I’ve already filed ITR. There’s no Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Last night, they summoned me to come to Delhi by 1 pm. I’ll respect the law,” said Shivakumar.

“From the past two years, the entire property of my 84-year-old mother has been attached by various investigation authorities as Benami property and I am the Benami there. Our entire blood has already been sucked,” he added.

Shivakumar further said that he has done no illegal activity and BJP leaders are out there to harass him.

“BJP leaders have said it on record, they’re going to harass me. Let them enjoy giving me trouble. But I’ll participate and cooperate. I am busy till afternoon, then I will go to Delhi,” he added.

Last year, the ED had registered a money laundering case against DK Shivakumar and few others on the basis of an alleged tax evasion and hawala transactions case.

A BJP MLA had also claimed that Shivakumar lobbied with Union ministers to influence the ED and IT cases against him. He also went ahead to claim that Shivakumar had assured BJP top brass that he would not oppose the Party’s claim of government formation in Karnataka.

“He (Shivakumar) is exerting pressure on the Central ministers through someone to drop cases against him. He is said to have assured the Union ministers and the BJP President that he would not oppose the BJP forming government in the state. No one from BJP has invited Shivakumar to join the party,” said BP Yatnal, while speaking to media on June 23.