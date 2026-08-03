No cases against students; FIRs against 2,700 offenders to remain: Government tells Supreme Court over Jantar Mantar protest

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated on Monday, "The government stands by its promise; there will be no FIRs against the students." Mehta added, however, that the FIRs registered against more than 2,700 individuals for serious offences committed during the protests would not be withdrawn.

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(File ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)

New Delhi: The Central Government informed the Supreme Court that no legal action would be taken against students protesting over the NEET paper leak. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated on Monday, “The government stands by its promise; there will be no FIRs against the students.” Mehta added, however, that the FIRs registered against more than 2,700 individuals for serious offences committed during the protests would not be withdrawn.

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar regarding this issue. They had three demands, all of which were accepted by the government; one of these was that the government would not initiate legal action against the protesters. The matter is now scheduled for a hearing on August 18.

Do not shield personnel who used excessive force: Court

On Monday, the Supreme Court heard petitions alleging police brutality during the ‘Parliament March’ held on July 20. Advocate Vrinda Grover asked whether the FIRs registered against protesters would be withdrawn or quashed. In response, Mehta stated that the government stands by its promise, regardless of the specific legal procedure followed.

Chief Justice (CJI) Surya Kant remarked that if a police officer uses excessive force, they should not be shielded unnecessarily; conversely, notorious criminals should not be allowed to escape accountability under the guise of student protests.

The Cockroach Janta Party’s protest against examination irregularities and the NEET paper leak continued for 36 days. The protest was called off on July 25 following the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan.

Previous hearing: Court directed that individuals with criminal records should not be let off

During the hearing on July 28, the Supreme Court had restrained states from taking any harsh action against the protesters. The court had also stated that individuals under the age of 18 with no criminal record should be released.

The court issued notices to the governments of Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Kerala, directing their Advocates General to appear via video conferencing on the next date of hearing.

For states where protests took place, the court issued directives to preserve CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-camera footage, wireless communication records, PCR logs, and other digital evidence related to the protests.