No cases, parliament debate, compensation: 5 Key govt promises that convinced Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast

CJP welcomed activist Sonam Wangchuk's decision to end his 26-day hunger strike but said its protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

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No cases, parliament debate, compensation: 5 Key promises by the govt that convinced Sonam Wangchuk to end his fast

Activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday called off his 26-day indefinite hunger strike after the Centre assured that several key demands linked to the ongoing student protests over alleged examination irregularities would be taken up. The government reportedly promised a discussion in Parliament on reforms and accountability in the examination system, compensation for families of students who died by suicide after the NEET paper leak, and no legal action against peaceful protesters.

In a post on X, Wangchuk announced the end of his fast, writing, “END OF HUNGER… BEGINNING OF ACCOUNTABILITY…!”

He said he decided to end the protest after receiving assurances from the government and leaders from different political parties that the issue of accountability in the country’s examination system would be discussed in Parliament.

Wangchuk also said the Centre assured that families of students who died by suicide following the recent NEET paper leak would receive adequate compensation. He added that no cases would be registered against students and young people who participated in the protests peacefully.

Wangchuk announced that he had ended his hunger strike after Union ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh met him at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram late on Thursday night and conveyed the Centre’s assurances.

Sharing the update on X, he wrote, “In the presence of Union Ministers JP Nadda, Dr Jitendra Singh and senior leaders of the Apex Body of Leh Ladakh, I have ended my 26-day fast.”

Wangchuk said that 65 Members of Parliament from different political parties had either visited him or signed letters requesting him to call off his fast. He added that the decision came after several rounds of discussions with the government and to avoid any possibility of violence.

“I will share the details of the assurances and conditions in a separate video soon. Until then, I appeal to everyone to remain peaceful and ensure that no violence takes place anywhere,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Wangchuk’s decision and wished him a speedy recovery. In a post on X, the Prime Minister urged him to follow doctors’ advice, regain his health and prayed for his well-being.

Meanwhile, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which has been leading the protest at Jantar Mantar, welcomed Wangchuk’s decision to end his fast. However, the party said its protest would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down.

Wangchuk had joined the CJP-led protest on June 28 and began an indefinite hunger strike demanding accountability over the alleged irregularities in competitive examinations, reforms in the education system and the resignation of the Education Minister. During the 26-day fast, he lost around 11 kg. After his health deteriorated, he was shifted from Safdarjung Hospital to Medanta Hospital, where he continued his protest before ending the fast.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke’s reaction

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Friday welcomed activist Sonam Wangchuk’s decision to end his 26-day hunger strike but said its protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns.

In a post on X, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke thanked Wangchuk for his support and described his fast as an act of extraordinary courage.

“We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days. Thank you for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By risking your own life, you awakened the conscience of the nation. Your life is far too valuable for this country,” Dipke said.

He also made it clear that the party’s peaceful protest at Jantar Mantar would continue until Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his post as Union Education Minister.